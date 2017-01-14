Basketball: Sissies blast Gainesville in old digs

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, January 14, 2017

Tags: Basketball, Bridgeport, Bridgeport Basketball

Forced back into their old gym, the Bridgeport Sissies needed a half to adjust to the surroundings.

In the third quarter, the Sissies exploded for 30 points on the way to blasting the Gainesville Lady Leopards 78-38.

“It was little rough from the free-throw line at the beginning of the game,” said Bridgeport senior Abbi Hatton. “It’s a little darker and people are on top of you. The gym is a lot smaller. It’s definitely a lot different.”

Hatton led four Sissies in double figures with 21 points.

The Sissies will play the rest of the regular season in the gym that had been its home before 2011. The Bridgeport High School main gym was flooded last weekend and the floor ruined by a pipe burst during the cold weather.

Bridgeport (18-5) rebounded from losing its District 9-4A opener Friday to defending 4A champions and No. 1 Argyle.

“It’s good to get back and win one after Friday and get our mojo back and feel good about what we do,” said Bridgeport coach Dallas Taylor. “I thought the kids did a good job tonight. We had a little adversity with foul trouble and handled it. Our bench came in when we had the foul trouble. It’s our depth that we’ve been talking about all season.”

Eight of the Sissies’ 10 players scored with the bench logging big minutes as both teams racked up fouls early in the first half.

“We had to do some foul management in the first half,” Taylor said. “The bench got good quality minutes.”

The Sissies exploited their size inside with Hatton and Delaney Ingram combining for 34 points.

“We knew coming in we’d play a lot of our post game tonight, and we took advantage of that,” Taylor said. “Our kids did a good job of working it and finding the posts and getting the job done.”

Hatton scored 15 in the first half, including a four-point play that put the Sissies up 26-9. She went 1-for-3 on 3-pointers. She did most of her damage in the paint.

“We’ve been working on our post moves, getting stronger, finishing and getting rebounds,” Hatton said. “That’s going to be our game for the next couple of district games.”

Ingram finished with 14 rebounds to go along with 13 points. She pulled down 10 offensive boards.

Bridgeport led 31-12 at halftime. After Gainesville scored the first two points of the third quarter, Bridgeport scored the next 19, going up 50-14 with a pair of free throws from Kristen Grooms.

Grooms scored 10 of her 15 points in the third quarter as Bridgeport opened up a 61-24 lead.

BRIDGEPORT 78, GAINESVILLE 38

Gainesville … 9 … 3 … 12 … 14 … – … 38

Bridgeport … 18 … 13 … 30 … 17 … – … 78

GAINESVILLE – Kylei Fritz 2, Taylor Royal 11, Aliza Bowen 11, Jasmine Newberry 2, Nyesha Lawson 6, Myricle Davis 5.

BRIDGEPORT (18-5, 1-1) – Emily Vidal 9, Morgen Davidson 2, Jolene Torres 3, Kristen Grooms 15, Alyssa Casper 4, Abbi Hatton 21, Natalie Smith 11, Delaney Ingram 13.