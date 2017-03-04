Basketball: Saltillo holds off Greyhounds

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, March 4, 2017

Saltillo used a 9-0 run in the fourth quarter to grab the lead and force the Slidell Greyhounds to play catch-up the rest of the way.

The Greyhounds stayed within reach until the final seconds as Saltillo escaped with 58-56 victory in the Class A Region III quarterfinal at Blue Ridge High School.

“We got within one with four seconds left,” said Slidell coach Todd McCormick. “It was one of those games where a few breaks either way can make a difference.”

The loss ends Slidell’s season at 23-10. Slidell made the third round of the playoffs a year after missing the playoffs.

“It was a good season. It’s something we can build on for the younger kids,” McCormick said. “The seniors came a long ways since seventh grade. Colton [Crane] worked really hard to get back after missing the early part with an injury. He really added something down the stretch.”

Crane scored 12 points and grabbed five boards in his final game. Crane was joined by seniors Walker Gladden and Erick Gutierrez in wrapping up their careers.

The game was tight throughout, tied at 14 after the first quarter and at 26 at halftime.

Slidell tried to pull away early in the third, going on a 7-2 run to take a 33-28 lead midway through the frame.

Saltillo ended the frame by hitting a 3-pointer at the buzzer to pull within two, 41-39.

Saltillo pulled ahead early in the fourth and took a 50-43 lead before Slayton Pruett hit a 3-pointer to end the Saltillo run.

“They hit that 3 in the corner to end the third and had the momentum going into fourth,” McCormick said.

Pruett finished with nine points, 12 rebounds, three assists, four blocks and two steals. He filled up the stat line despite battling foul trouble throughout the night.

Colton Crane capped a 7-0 run for Slidell to tie the game at 50 with a layup with 1:40 left.

Saltillo went back in front on the next possession, and Slidell could never get back to even. Shelby Johnson’s 3-pointer with five seconds left pulled the Greyhounds within one, 57-56, but they couldn’t get another basket as time ran out.

Johnson led the Greyhounds with 18 points.

Layton Shelton scored seven.