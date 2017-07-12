Basketball: Renfro heads to Era

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, July 12, 2017

After four years in Chico, Troyce Renfro is heading to Era to take over as the boys basketball coach.

“It was what was in my best interest,” Renfro said. “I’ve known some people in Era for a while.

“Before I came to Chico, I’d coached more boys [basketball] than girls.”

At Chico, he had the opportunity to coach his daughter, Whitney, who led the Lady Dragons in scoring and was a region finalist in the 300 hurdles.

“Chico allowed me to work with my daughter and that was a blessing,” Renfro said. “All the girls at Chico have been a blessing to work with.”

Under Renfro’s direction, the Lady Dragons went 11-18 in 2017 and lost an 11-2A tiebreaker against Poolville for the league’s final playoff spot.

“We got close this year but didn’t make it. That weighed a little in the decision,” Renfro said.

Chico athletic director Lane Wilson said the job remains open and he is receiving applications. He hopes to get it filled as soon as possible.