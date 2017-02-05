Basketball: Rangel, Alvord blast Chico – Lady Bulldogs keep within game of first in 11-2A

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, February 4, 2017

Cierra Rangel and the playoff-bound Alvord Lady Bulldogs kept the Chico Lady Dragons from locking up a postseason spot Tuesday.

Rangel tossed 33 points as Alvord (22-6) rolled to the 60-38 victory.

Alvord improved to 7-1 in District 11-2A and were second in the league a game back of district leader Era (8-0). The Lady Bulldogs take on Era Tuesday in the regular season finale. Alvord played third-place Muenster (5-3) Friday.

Chico fell to 2-6 in the district. The Lady Dragons went into Friday’s game against Poolville in fourth place and could clinch the final playoff spot out of the district with a win. Chico closes the regular season at home against last place Perrin Tuesday.

Chico had no answer for Rangel, who finished 14-for-17 from the field and grabbed eight rebounds.

Rangel scored 10 in the first quarter as Alvord started the game on a 19-6 run. Alvord led 30-10 at halftime. Rangel had 23 in the second half.

Brittany Gayler added 13, hitting three 3-pointers.

Whitney Renfro led Chico with 12 points. Kiley Marburger finished with nine.