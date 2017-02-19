Basketball: Ranchview stops Sissies

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, February 18, 2017

Tags: Basketball, Bridgeport, Bridgeport Basketball

Carrollton Ranchview fought off a third-quarter rally by the Bridgeport Sissies Tuesday night to go on for the 4A Region II bi-district victory.

Bridgeport cut a 13-point deficit to five midway through the third but couldn’t get closer in the 44-31 loss at Saginaw.

Bridgeport, the third seed out of 9-4A, finished the year 23-10.

Ranchview held the Sissies to six field goals in the game. Natalie Smith finished with 10 points. Freshman point guard Emily Vidal and senior forward Abbi Hatton had eight apiece.

Ranchview was led by Bryanna Washington with 18. Maqhi Berry added 14.

Ranchview jumped out to an 11-6 lead in the first quarter and built the advantage to 23-15 at halftime.

Bridgeport opened the third quarter on an 6-3 run to pull within five, 26-21. Ranchview responded with a 10-2 spurt over the final 4:16 of the frame to go up 36-23.