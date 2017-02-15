Basketball: Poolville stops Lady Dragons

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Tags: Basketball, Chico, Chico Basketball

The Chico Lady Dragons will have to wait another year to break the program’s playoff drought.

Poolville erased an early deficit to rally and beat Chico 35-32 in the 11-2A fourth-place tiebreaker game Friday at Era.

Chico was trying for its first playoff appearance since 1987.

Claire Hill led Chico with 13 points. Kiley Marburger added eight, Whitney Renfro seven.

Chico jumped out to a 9-3 lead in the first quarter. The Lady Dragons then managed only four points in the second quarter and found themselves down 15-13 at halftime.

Chico pulled within one, 22-21, heading into the fourth quarter. Hill hit a pair of 3-pointers in the final frame. Poolville stayed in front, going 4-for-5 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.