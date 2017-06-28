Basketball: Pierce takes over as Slidell AD

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, June 28, 2017

Casey Pierce joined Todd McCormick’s staff at Slidell in 2013, taking over the cross country and track teams and assisting with boys basketball.

Pierce will now get the opportunity to lead the entire Slidell program.

The district named Pierce its new athletic director and boys basketball coach Monday.

“We posted the job but looked internally first. We sat down as an administration and met with Casey multiple times to get his views on the program and where he wanted to see it go,” said Slidell ISD Superintendent Greg Enis. “We’re excited for him, the program and the kids to have the continuity.

“He’s done a good job as an assistant and also with cross country and track. He’s also one of our better classroom teachers. He’s been willing to do all the extra things needed in a small district. He’s really committed to the district.”

Pierce takes over for McCormick, who resigned last month to take a job with Neighborhood Autos in Decatur.

Pierce grew up in Krum and was on the Bobcats’ 1998 state championship team.

He made coaching stops at Krum, Lufkin Hudson and Anna before arriving in Slidell. He was the head basketball coach at Anna following McCormick.

Pierce takes over a Slidell squad that reached the Class A Region III quarterfinal last season and went 23-10. The Greyhounds return the bulk of their team, including leading scorer Layton Shelton.