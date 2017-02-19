Basketball: Persistence pays off – After waiting turn, Meyers shines to lead Bulls

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, February 18, 2017

Playing behind a talented group that sent four players to college ranks, opportunities for playing time the past two seasons were few and far between for Justin Meyers.

After waiting his turn, Meyers has made the most of his opportunity in the spotlight for the Bridgeport Bulls. The senior has averaged 13 points to go along with three rebounds and two assists. He is also shooting 40 percent from beyond the 3-point arc for the playoff-bound Bulls.

“I’ve been waiting my turn and when it’s your turn you have to take over,” Meyers said.

Meyers and the Bulls will open the playoffs at 8 p.m. Tuesday against Dallas Carter at W.G. Thomas Coliseum in Haltom City.

Meyers ended last regular season as a junior on the junior varsity before being called up for the playoffs.

Bridgeport coach Alan Green praised Meyers for continuing to work and not give up despite the lack of opportunities early in his career.

“Justin has taught me a lot with his perseverance,” Green said. “We had such a strong senior class last year and there was not a lot of minutes for him to get. It’s would have been real easy for him to quit. But he kept after it.”

Meyers spent the summer and fall working on his game and from the opening time this season turned into an offensive force for the Bulls. He scored 26 points in the season opener against Springtown.

He’s finished the season strong. He scored 18 Tuesday against Gainesville and had 20 against Argyle Feb. 10.

“He had a great summer and worked at his game,” Green said. “This year, he’s been a great leader. He’s not a man of many words. He leads by example.

“He’s someone that I will talk about in the future about not letting frustrations get the best of him.”

For Meyers and his teammates making the postseason was an important goal for them after the graduation of the previous seniors.

“We wanted to prove we weren’t just them,” Meyers said. “We gained a lot of respect from people by getting to the playoffs.”