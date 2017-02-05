Basketball: Paradise stays in hunt for second seed

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, February 4, 2017

Tags: Basketball, Paradise, Paradise Basketball

The Paradise Lady Panthers used a big first half to storm past Henrietta Tuesday and get some momentum heading into a pair of crucial games to end the regular season.

Paradise took down Henrietta 53-43, improving to 9-3 in District 8-3A.

The Lady Panthers took on Holliday, 8-4, Friday with a chance to lock up at least third place in the district with a win. Paradise would also keep hopes alive for the second seed. The Lady Panthers went into Friday a game back of second-place Jacksboro who they close the regular season against Tuesday.

Paradise sophomore point guard paced the Lady Panthers Tuesday with 15 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. Hunter Rogers finished with 10 points, seven rebounds, five assists and six steals.

April Coursey scored 11 points.

Rogers hit two 3-pointers in the first quarter as Paradise took an early five-point lead. Paradise went up 33-19 at halftime with a 17-7 run in the second quarter. Mitschke hit a pair of treys in the second.

Paradise hit six 3-pointers in the game.