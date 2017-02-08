Basketball: Paradise nets shot at second in 8-3A

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, February 8, 2017

The Paradise Lady Panthers capitalized on opportunities at the free-throw line in the fourth quarter Friday to lock up the third seed in District 8-3A.

Paradise went 12-for-19 at the stripe in the final frame to seal a 48-37 win over Holliday.

Paradise moved to 10-3 in 8-3A with the victory, heading into Tuesday’s game at Jacksboro. The Lady Panthers would tie Jacksboro for second in the league with a victory.

April Coursey hit four free throws in the fourth after knocking down a pair of 3-pointers in the second quarter to give Paradise a 20-19 halftime lead. Coursey finished with 10 points.

Hannah Beth Pearson joined her in double figures with 10 points. Hunter Rogers had eight points with seven rebounds, five assists and six steals. Maddie Mitschke scored seven with 12 boards and five assists.

Paradise pushed the lead to 31-27 going into the fourth quarter. The Lady Panthers outscored Holliday 17-10 in the closing eight minutes.