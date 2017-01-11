Basketball: Paradise holds off Henrietta

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, January 11, 2017

The Paradise Lady Panthers used a fast start to grab a lead Friday and staved off a Henrietta comeback.

Paradise moved to 4-1 in District 8-3A with a 52-47 win over Henrietta.

April Coursey scored 14 points and dished out three assists. Maddie Mitschke had nine points with eight rebounds and three assists.

With 3-pointers from Coursey and Kaycee Martin in the first quarter, Paradise jumped out to an 18-6 lead.

Henrietta trimmed the deficit to two, 24-22, at halftime.

Paradise went to Holliday Tuesday before a showdown at home Friday with Jacksboro. Paradise and Jacksboro went into Tuesday tied for second in 8-3A – a game back of league leader Bowie.