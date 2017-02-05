Basketball: Panthers’ streak ends with loss in OT

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, February 4, 2017

Tags: Basketball, Paradise, Paradise Basketball

The Paradise Panthers’ winning streak to start the second half of District 8-3A play ended Tuesday with an overtime loss at Henrietta.

Henrietta outscored Paradise 9-5 in the extra frame to score the 48-44 victory.

The loss dropped the Panthers to 4-6 in district and two games back of Henrietta and City View, each 6-4, in fourth place.

Paradise faced third-place Holliday Friday and will go to Jacksboro Tuesday. The Panthers close the regular season against district leaders Nocona (7-3) and Bowie (10-0).

Danny Richardson scored 21 points for Paradise against Henrietta. Patrick Dorado chipped in 10 points with eight rebounds.