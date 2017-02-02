Basketball: Panthers stay in playoff hunt – Paradise wins second straight

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, January 28, 2017

The Paradise Panthers picked up a crucial win to keep their playoff hopes alive Friday.

Led by 16 points from Danny Richardson, the Panthers beat City View 49-28.

Paradise improved to 4-5 in District 8-3A with its second straight win to start the second half of league play. The Panthers entered Tuesday’s game at Henrietta in sixth place in the league, but only a game back of City View and Henrietta, who were tied for fourth at 5-4.

“[Friday] was one we had to have,” said Paradise coach Ken Thompson. “It’s still a tall order. We’ve got to hang our hat on [Tuesday]. We’ve have to get [Tuesday’s game] to show we are still in it.”

Paradise plays four of the five teams ahead of it in the league standings in the final five games. Bowie leads the league at 9-0. Holliday and Nocona are tied for second at 6-3.

Paradise gets Holliday at home Friday.

Richardson’s 16-point effort followed his 27-point night against Boyd.

“He’s really come on the last couple of games and is shooting the ball well,” Thompson said.

The Panthers also received big contributions off the bench. Brent Beggs scored 11 points and Dalton Sanders five.

Camron Chasteen finished with 11 points.