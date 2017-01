By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, January 18, 2017

The Paradise Panthers made up a little ground in District 8-3A Friday night, defeating Jacksboro 61-53.

Patrick Dorado led the Panthers with 28 points, Danny Richardson added 19 and Camron Chasteen scored 10.

They went into Tuesday’s home game with Nocona 2-3 in district play.