Basketball: Panthers shoot down Boyd in double OT

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, January 28, 2017

After trailing most of the game, the Paradise Panthers and Danny Richardson had one final shot in regulation with 0.53 seconds remaining.

Richardson capitalized on the opportunity, catching the ball in the left corner and draining a 3-pointer at the buzzer to force overtime.

“We had the play set up – a double screen and get it out to me,” Richardson said. “I somehow got it off. I took that dribble, and I didn’t think I’d get it to go. It was a last-second throw-up. It was just a clutch moment.”

The Paradise guard later sealed the win in double overtime, hitting nine of 10 free throws in a 60-53 victory over the Boyd Yellowjackets.

Richardson finished 27 points in Paradise’s second overtime win over Boyd this season.

Paradise moved to 3-5 in the league with the victory to start the second half of District 8-3A play. Paradise was in sixth after the first half.

“We’re going to have to keep winning now. We’ve got to beat City View and Henrietta after that,” Richardson said. “We have to keep winning from there and keep the streak going and make the playoffs.”

Dropping another tight contest, Boyd fell to 0-8 in the league.

“Every one of them but Bowie has been with a few points,” said Boyd coach Jacob Hines. “We’re young with four sophomores, four juniors and one senior. We’re learning. I’m extremely proud of the effort they give every night.”

Like in the previous meeting, Paradise needed a late rally after a slow start.

“They do a good job in their extended 1-3-1. We don’t have much of an inside presence and that hurts us,” said Paradise coach Ken Thompson. “We struggle to score against them. We did last time and we did this time. Luckily we were able to find some points at the right time.”

Boyd opened up a six-point lead early in the fourth quarter with a steal and layup by Garrett Moran, who finished with 17 points, 18 rebounds and six steals.

“He’s been doing that. He’s figured out he’s tough to guard and he has an advantage with his quickness,” Hines said. “When a shot goes up, there’s not a lot of people that can keep him off the glass.”

Needing offense, Thompson turned to Dalton Sanders off the bench. Sanders knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter – the second cut the Boyd lead to four.

“Dalton came in and hit some big shots. We were really struggling offensively,” Thompson said.

Boyd failed to extend the lead over the final three minutes going 2-for-6 at the free-throw line. Boyd finished 13-for-29 at the line.

“We missed some free throws down the stretch, but they also made the plays,” Hines said.

After Richardson’s trey forced overtime, Sanders put Paradise up with his third 3-pointer. Moran scored with 22 seconds left in the first overtime to tie the game and send the game to another extra period.

Patrick Dorado opened the second overtime by hitting shots on back-to-back possessions. He finished with 12 points and 17 boards.

Richardson then put the game away at the line.

PARADISE 60, BOYD 53 2OT

Paradise … 10 … 10 … 8 … 15 … 4 … 13 … – … 60

Boyd … 11 … 10 … 11 … 11 … 4 … 6 … – … 53

PARADISE – Patrick Dorado 12, Dalton Sanders 9, Cameron Chasteen 8, Blaine Gibson 2, Danny Richardson 27, Ryan Norwood 2.

BOYD – Trevor Drake 4, Blake Rodgers 11, Garrett McConnell 5, Garrett Moran 17, Connor Richardson 14, Jett Pruitt 2.