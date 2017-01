By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, January 14, 2017

Tags: Basketball, Paradise, Paradise Basketball

Holliday tripped up the Paradise Panthers Tuesday night 61-52.

Patrick Dorado scored 19 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and made six steals in the loss.

Danny Richardson finished with 18 points. Cameron Chasteen had 13.

Paradise fell to 1-3 in District 8-3A, heading into Friday’s game at home against Jacksboro. The Panthers play Nocona at home Tuesday.