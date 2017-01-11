SPORTS HEADLINES

Basketball: Northwest upsets Chisholm Trail

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, January 11, 2017
The Northwest Texans erased an 11-point deficit to start the fourth quarter to upset fourth-ranked Chisholm Trail on the road Friday night.

The Texans ended the game on a 25-11 run to record the 65-52 victory.

Avery Anderson poured in 28 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Darrell Simpson added 12 points and seven boards. Julien Smith scored 11 points.

Northwest (17-4) took over first place in District 6-5A at 3-0 in the league and moved in to he 5A rankings at No. 25.

Chisholm Trail fell from fourth to 17th.

The Texans played Aledo Tuesday and will head to Azle Friday.


