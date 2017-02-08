Basketball: Northwest rebounds with big win

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, February 8, 2017

Tags: Basketball, Northwest, Northwest Basketball

After suffering their first loss in District 6-5A, the 19th-ranked Northwest Texans rebounded quickly by crushing Aledo Friday.

Led by 21 points from Avery Anderson, the Texans hammered Aledo 70-30.

Northwest (24-4) moved to 10-1 in district. The Texans led 18th-ranked Chisholm Trail and Brewer by a game going into Tuesday. The Texans played Azle Tuesday and will face Eaton Friday before closing the regular season at Brewer Feb. 14.

Julien Smith joined Anderson in double figures with 10. Darrell Simpson had seven points with nine rebounds.

Northwest held Aledo to just 11 points in the first half, building a 33-11 lead. The Texans ran the advantage out to 58-20 going into the fourth quarter.