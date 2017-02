By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, February 11, 2017

The Northwest Lady Texans wrapped up second place in District 6-5A Tuesday with a 47-42 win over Azle in the regular season finale.

Alexus Brigham scored 16 points. Jenna Dean added 13.

Northwest (22-10, 11-3) took control of the game in the third quarter, opening up a 35-29 lead.

Northwest will face District 5-5A’s third-place team, Denison, in the opening round of the 5A playoffs at 6 p.m. Monday in Gainesville.