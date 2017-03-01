Basketball: Northwest aims for first regional bid since 1994

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, March 1, 2017

The Northwest Texans are back in the region quarterfinal for a second straight season.

The Texans (29-4) used a big fourth quarter to put away Grapevine Friday 71-43 in the Class 5A Region I area game.

The Texans will take on Birdville Tuesday for the program’s first regional tournament appearance since 1994 at 8 p.m. at Coppell.

“It’s been over 20 years,” said Northwest coach Mike Hatch. “It’s a huge opportunity for us.”

Birdville (24-8), the runner-up in District 8-5A, earned the trip to the third round with narrow wins over Southwest (73-72) and Denton Ryan (53-48).

Noah Wheeles has led Birdville in the two wins, averaging 18 points.

“They have experience and are well-coached,” Hatch said. “They are similar to Grapevine. They are not going to make a lot of mistakes. It’ll be a huge challenge.”

Against Grapevine, Northwest took a double-digit lead with a 20-7 run in the second quarter and broke the game open, outscoring Grapevine 24-8 in the final frame.

In their two playoff games, the Texans have outscored their opponents 42-16 in the fourth quarter.

“That’s something we’ve done most of the year. I think we wear teams down and find another level in the fourth quarter,” Hatch said.

Avery Anderson and Jordan Keyes scored 21 points each. Julien Smith added 17.

Darrell Simpson grabbed 11 boards to go along with eight points.

Northwest smashed Grapevine on the boards 41-14.

The Texans also piled up 21 assists on 27 baskets.

“We shared the ball well,” Hatch said.