By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, February 8, 2017

A chance to lock up at least the second seed in District 11-2A slipped away from the Alvord Lady Bulldogs Friday.

Muenster slowed the Alvord attack to just 20 points in a 32-20 victory.

Alvord (23-7) dropped to 7-2 in 11-2A, heading into Tuesday’s regular season finale at Era. If Alvord beat the 11-2A champions, it would clinch the league’s second seed. A loss would put them tied with Muenster.