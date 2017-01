By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, January 21, 2017

Tags: Alvord, Alvord Basketball, Basketball

The Muenster Hornets issued a sharp sting Tuesday night, beating the Alvord Bulldogs 78-27.

The Dogs got off to a slow start, scoring only four points in the first quarter. They went into halftime down 44-11. The most points scored in any one quarter was nine in the fourth.

Hunter Kittrell led the scoring with 7. Tanner Petree chipped in 6.

The Bulldogs played Era Friday night in District 11-2A action.