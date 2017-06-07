Basketball: McCormick leaves post at Slidell

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, June 7, 2017

After 20 years in coaching and 17 as a head coach, Todd McCormick is hanging up the whistle.

The Slidell athletic director and boys basketball coach has resigned and is taking a job at Neighborhood Autos in Decatur.

“I have considered changing careers before,” McCormick said. “And I have been given an opportunity at this time in my life that will afford me to be a more available dad for my children. It is the right time and place.

“Growing up in Decatur, I have been influenced by people in the car business that I have respected and admired. I have enjoyed my time as a coach and look forward to the next chapter.”

In 17 seasons at Paradise, Anna and Slidell, McCormick’s teams have won 351 games.

Since arriving at Slidell in 2011, his Greyhounds have been in the playoffs all but one season (2016). Last season, Slidell went 23-10 and reached the third round of the playoffs for the second time in McCormick’s tenure. The Greyhounds also captured the program’s first district title since 2008.

His program has produced five all-region players and one all-state player. The Greyhounds have led Class A in free-throw attempts the past four years.

A standout player at Decatur, McCormick played at Tarleton State before entering coaching.

“Basketball was an inspiration for me most of my life. I was motivated by dad, who never put any pressure on us to be involved but I wanted to achieve state championships as he did as a player back in the 1960s,” McCormick said.