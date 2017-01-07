Basketball: Making quick transition – Meyer thrives in new role

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, January 7, 2017

At the end of last season, Slidell coach Lance Shelton approached then freshman Bailey Meyer with the idea of moving from post to point guard.

“It was something I expected to happen because we don’t really have that many girls on our team that coach thought could run the ball,” said Meyer, who briefly played the role in junior high. “But I wasn’t really prepared for it. I was kinda nervous.”

Any nervousness in moving to the new position has not been evident as the Slidell sophomore has blossomed in the role for the District 21-A-leading Lady Greyhounds. In four district games – all wins – Meyer is averaging 22.3 points. She’s been in double figures in six of the team’s last eight games as Slidell has rolled to 17-3.

She scored a career-best 30 points in the Lady Greyhounds’ win over Midway Dec. 20.

“I have no idea where that came from,” Meyer said.

Her scoring has been only part of the Lady Greyhounds’ success as she’s become the team’s floor general.

“She does a good job seeing the floor,” Shelton said. “I always thought she’d do well.

“She played post for us last year, so she has good size for a point guard. That helps her seeing the floor. She’s made some good three-quarters court passes.”

While the transition has appeared seamless, Meyer admits it’s been challenging. She’s had to put in a lot of work using her right hand more to go away from her dominant left.

“I’m all left-handed,” Meyer said. “Coach has really stressed me working with my right hand. It’s gotten easier the more we’ve practiced, and I’ve gotten used to running the ball.”

On the court, she’s welcomed the new responsibilities that come with the role.

“It’s fun. When we get into stressful tight games, it’s up to you to control the ball and keep everyone calmed down,” Meyer said. “I’m responsible for breaking the press and running the plays. When everyone else is under stress, it’s me that has to keep them calmed down.”

The Lady Greyhounds have been able to make teams pay in transition with the quick-thinking Meyer.

“You have to be one step ahead,” Meyer explained. “Once I get the ball, I know most of the time where I need to pass it and who I need to be looking for to be open.”

Meyer is quick to point out the multiple weapons the Lady Greyhounds possess from Kayler Talamantes, Brooklyn and Sam Rambsel, Aurora DeLuna to Kayson Roof.

Along with taking on the point guard role, she’s found herself shooting more from the outside. She’s connecting at a 33-percent clip from the outside. She hit 11 3-pointers at the Slidell Tournament in November.

“Her outside shooting has improved a lot,” Shelton said. “It opens up the floor in the half-court. She can then drive it to the basket or kick it out to someone else.”

Meyer credits the improvement in her shooting to it being stressed every day in practice.

“We’ve stressed shooting for everyone a lot this year,” she said.

With 10 games left in the regular season, Meyer is hoping for another extended playoff run for the Lady Greyhounds.

“We did very well last year,” Meyer said. “I’m interested in how we’ll do this year. We lost one senior and added two or three other talented players.”