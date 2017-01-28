Basketball: Lady Panthers take down Boyd

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, January 28, 2017

Tags: Basketball

The Paradise Lady Panthers locked down defensively in the fourth quarter to knock off rival Boyd Lady Yellowjackets.

Paradise held Boyd to just five points over the final eight minutes to pull away in a 52-37 win Tuesday night.

“You play a team twice in district, it’s tough,” said Paradise coach Chad Woodard. “We knew coming over here would be tough. Tonight it was a total team effort to get it done.”

Paradise moved to 7-3 in 8-3A with four games remaining, including Friday’s game against City View. The Lady Panthers, who are in third in the league, go to Henrietta Tuesday.

“It’s a grind all the way. There’s not a game you can take lightly,” Woodard said.

Hannah Beth Pearson led a balanced attack for the Lady Panthers, scoring all eight of her points in the second half.

“She’s hit some big shots all year. She’s been starting the last couple of games,” Woodard said.

Maddie Mitschke scored six points to go along with 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals. April Coursey had six points, six assists and four steals.

Boyd’s Lindsey Thorpe led all scorers with 14 points. Paytin Bullard added 10.

Bullard hit a 3-pointer for one of two field goals for Boyd in the fourth quarter.

“It was a good game, and we played well the first three quarters,” said Boyd coach Erica Warner. “They started to stall, and we couldn’t execute offensively. Defensively, it was the best execution we’ve had.”