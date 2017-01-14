Basketball: Lady Panthers secure big win

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, January 14, 2017

The Paradise Lady Panthers won their fourth straight game in District 8-3A Tuesday night, beating Holliday 56-43 to set up a second-place showdown Friday with Jacksboro.

Both teams entered Friday at 5-1 in the finale of the first half.

“It’s another big game,” said Paradise coach Chad Woodard. “Coach [Todd] Matlock does a great job. We have to go to work and see what we can do.

“We’ve got to be great on the boards again. Their good post play opens up their guards,” he said.

Going into the Holliday game, Woodard challenged post Damaris Gonzalez to hold her own with the Lady Eagles’ post. Gonzalez grabbed nine rebounds and scored nine points.

“She took it upon herself to keep their bigs off the boards,” Woodard said. “She did a good job. All nine of her points were big.”

April Coursey continued to stay hot for the Lady Panthers, scoring 17 points and dishing out five assists. Coursey hit three 3-pointers, including two in the first half as Paradise opened up a 23-12 lead.

Kaycee Martin also had 17 points with five assists. She scored 13 in the second half.

Maddie Mitschke finished with nine boards and two points.

“[Our guards] have really come into their own,” Woodard said. “They are staying comfortable in the offense. Their confidence level continues to go up.”

Paradise and Jacksboro entered Friday a game back of league leader Bowie. The Lady Panthers face Nocona Tuesday and will get Bowie for a second time Jan. 20.

“Your first goal is to try to win a district title,” Woodard said. “We need to take care of Friday. That’s the next step.”