Basketball: Lady Panthers roll past City View

Published Saturday, January 7, 2017

The Paradise Lady Panthers had little trouble Tuesday night in picking up a road win at City View.

April Coursey and Hunter Rogers scored 20 points each, and Hannah Beth Pearson added 16 in the 78-24 victory.

Paradise opened the game on a 28-4 run and led 50-14 at halftime.

“We shot the ball well. We came out and got after them from the get go,” said Paradise coach Chad Woodard. “Offensively, we shared the ball well.”

Paradise (12-9) moved to 3-1 in District 8-3A going into Friday’s game with Henrietta. The Lady Panthers are tied for second in the league with Holliday and Jacksboro – their next two opponents Tuesday and Jan. 13.

“We can’t relax. The next three games are huge,” Woodard said. “We want to go into those games confident, loose and have fun.”

Tuesday, Coursey provided an immediate spark. She scored 13 in the first quarter, including hitting one of her two 3-pointers. The guard had five steals to go along with her 20 points.

It was the second straight big performance from Coursey in a district game. She had 22 points in the win over Boyd Dec. 20.

“Tuesday, she had a bounce in her step and was all over the place,” Woodard said.

Paradise knocked down eight 3-pointers. Pearson drained three and Rogers two.