Basketball: Lady Panthers pick up two wins before holiday

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, November 25, 2017

The Paradise Lady Panthers picked up a pair of wins over Graham and Springtown, heading into the Thanksgiving break.

On the strength of a big second quarter, the Lady Panthers (3-4) beat Graham 52-40 Monday.

Paradise outscored Graham 10-2 in the second frame to take a 28-18 lead and held on the rest of way.

Hunter Rogers led a trio of Lady Panthers in double figures with 13 points. She also pulled down eight boards.

Maddie Mitschke posted a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds to go along with seven assists and four steals.

Kaycee Martin had 11 points, four assists and three steals.

Tuesday, Paradise pulled away from Springtown in the second half to win 46-35.

Paradise outscored Springtown 22-12 after halftime.

Martin scored 11 points with three assists. Rogers and Mitschke scored 10 apiece with eight boards.

MINERAL WELLS 65, DECATUR 37

Kylee Fitzgerald scored 13 points, but the Decatur Lady Eagles fell to Mineral Wells 65-37 Tuesday.

Decatur managed only 16 points after halftime.

Glen Rose edged Decatur 37-33 Monday.

Madison Kyle and Gracie Isham had eight points apiece.

PONDER 76, BOYD 54

The Ponder Lady Lions used a 23-point third quarter to pull away from Boyd Tuesday in a 76-54 win.

Ponder outscored Boyd by seven in the third to build a double-digit lead, after holding a 38-32 halftime edge.

Paytin Bullard led Boyd with 17 points. Jules Tullos had 11.