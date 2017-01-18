Basketball: Lady Panthers fall short

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Tags: Basketball, Paradise, Paradise Basketball

Paradise’s district winning streak was brought to a screeching halt Friday.

The Lady Panthers lost to Jacksboro, 56-31.

Kaycee Martin was the only Paradise player to score double digits with 11 points.

The Lady Tigers jumped out to an early lead, outscoring Paradise 16-4 in the first quarter. They hung on to the lead, going to the locker room at halftime up 31-12.

The Lady Panthers had a strong third quarter with April Coursey sinking two three’s, but the run was short-lived as they only scored 6, compared to Jacksboro’s 17 in the fourth.

“We just got beat by a better team tonight,” said coach Chad Woodard.

The Lady Panthers started the second round of district play Tuesday at home against Nocona.