Basketball: Lady Hounds inch closer to 21-A title

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, January 28, 2017

Tags: Basketball, Slidell, Slidell Basketball

The Slidell Lady Greyhounds went into Friday night looking to clinch their fourth straight district title.

Slidell (22-3) moved to 9-0 in District 21-A Tuesday with a 51-19 victory over Midway. With a win over second-place Bellevue Friday on homecoming, the Lady Greyhounds would take a three-game lead in district with two to play. Slidell is off Tuesday and will play Prairie Valley Feb. 3 and Gold-Burg Feb. 7.

“It’s pretty exciting. We did it last year, but this is a different team and to come out on top would be pretty cool,” said Slidell point guard Bailey Meyer.

While his team inches closer to locking up the top playoff seed out of 21-A, Slidell coach Lance Shelton is wanting to see the squad continue to improve.

“We’re playing OK, but we can still get better in a lot of areas,” Shelton said. “That’s the hard part is getting better at the little things. We’ve been working on our defense and man-on-the-ball stuff.”