Basketball: Lady Hounds clinch 11-2A title – Slidell secures seventh crown in eight years

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, January 28, 2017

Tags: Basketball, Slidell, Slidell Basketball

Trailing early with a slow start, the Slidell Lady Greyhounds turned the game around with a dominating stretch in the middle of the second quarter Friday night.

Starting with Bailey Meyer’s steal and layup out of a timeout, Slidell went on an 18-5 run over the final 6:11 of the first half to build a 12-point lead. Slidell went on to cruise to the District 21-A title-clinching victory 49-38 over Bellevue.

“It was a good spurt that we needed going into halftime,” said Slidell coach Lance Shelton. “It was all energy and hustle.”

Slidell (23-3) clinched the program’s fourth straight league title and seventh in the past eight years. Slidell can finish off a second straight sweep of the league with wins Friday and Feb. 7 over Prairie Valley and Gold-Burg.

“It’s a good accomplishment for the girls. We hope to get these next two,” Shelton said.

Meyer led the Lady Greyhounds with 18 points. Sam Rambsel finished with 14, hitting three 3-pointers. She hit back-to-back treys during the second quarter run.

“In the beginning we were nervous with it being the homecoming game,” Rambsel said. “In the second quarter we fell down, and then got back up and started making plays.”

Kayler Talamantes finished with nine points, including hitting a big 3-pointer at the close of the first quarter to pull Slidell within one, 11-10, after a slow start.

Bellevue trimmed a 17-point deficit to just 11 with 2:30 left in the third before Meyer hit a 3-pointer to keep the Lady Eagles at bay.

SLIDELL 49, BELLEVUE 38

Bellevue … 11 … 7 … 10 … 10 … – … 38

Slidell … 10 … 20 … 10 … 9 … – … 49

BELLEVUE – Freedom Morris 9, Shea Lesando 4, Alex Brown 14, Allie Corwin 7, Cassie Simpson 2, Harley Hagu 2.

SLIDELL (23-3, 10-0) – Kayson Roof 3, Kayler Talamantes 9, Bailey Meyer 18, Cate Zuniga 2, Sam Rambsel 14, Aurora DeLuna 3.