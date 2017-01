By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, January 21, 2017

The Decatur Lady Eagles narrowly edged out the Bridgeport Sissies for their third district victory Tuesday.

Bridgeport made a run for the win in the second half, but Decatur held on for the 38-35 win.

Hannah Dunning led the Lady Eagles in scoring with 11 points. Madison Kyle scored 9 points and made 10 rebounds.

“Our kids played great,” Decatur coach Billy Garner said. “We were very proud of their effort tonight.”

Decatur took on Nocona Friday, while Bridgeport played Krum.