Basketball: Lady Dragons stay alive in playoff race

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, February 11, 2017
Needing a win to keep their playoff hopes alive, the Chico Lady Dragons took care of business Tuesday.

Chico knocked off Perrin-Whitt 51-25 to pull even with Poolville for fourth place in District 11-2A.

The two teams met in a tiebreaker Friday in Era to determine the final playoff spot. Chico was trying to earn its first playoff berth since 1987.

The Lady Dragons jumped out to a 13-8 lead on Perrin and built the advantage to 24-15 at halftime.

Chico held Perrin to single digits in every quarter.


