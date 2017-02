By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, February 11, 2017

Tags: Basketball, Bridgeport, Bridgeport Basketball

The Krum Lady Bobcats, who went 1-4 in the first half of District 9-4A, took down the Bridgeport Sissies to win their fourth game of the second half and create a tie for third in the league.

Krum won 42-35.

The two squared off Friday night in Bowie in a tiebreaker for the district’s third seed. Both teams finished district at 5-5.

The Sissies finished the regular season 22-9.