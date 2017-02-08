Basketball: Jacksboro trips Boyd

The Boyd Lady Yellowjackets couldn’t overcome a slow start Friday against Jacksboro.
Falling behind 13-3 to start the game, Boyd fell 62-27.
Lindsey Thorpe led the short-handed Lady Yellowjackets with 18 points. Boyd was without second-leading scorer Paytin Bullard.
“It was just a tough night, and we were out of sync with two being out sick and one with a knee injury,” said Boyd coach Erica Warner. “Even though we had a ridiculous amount of turnovers during the game, my two seniors made their last shots and that’s what they will remember about it. I was glad at least through all the ugliness they have that.”