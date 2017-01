By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, January 7, 2017

The Boyd Yellowjackets suffered a second straight overtime loss to start District 8-3A play Tuesday night.

Henrietta outscored Boyd 8-7 in overtime to score the 42-41 victory.

Trevor Drake and Connor Richardson hit 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to help the Yellowjackets rally to tie the game at 34 at the end of regulation.

Richardson finished with 16 points, hitting four treys.

Garrett Moran added eight.

Boyd (8-8) played City View at home Friday. The Yellowjackets head to Jacksboro Tuesday.