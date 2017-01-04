Basketball: Hounds take four of five

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, January 4, 2017

The Slidell Greyhounds headed back into District 21-A play Tuesday night with some momentum after winning four of five games over the Christmas break.

The Greyhounds, who went 3-1 at the Bryson Tournament, scored a 59-47 victory over Gordon Friday.

Layton Shelton scored 21 points. Isaiah DeLuna put together a double-double of 15 points and 12 rebounds. Freshman Slayton Pruett also had a double-double of 10 points and 14 boards.

“We did OK [over the break],” said Slidell coach Todd McCormick. “There was one game we didn’t play well, but the other four we did OK. It was good to get things settled before going into the meat of the district schedule.”

Slidell (12-8, 1-0) won its league opener Dec. 20 against Midway. The Greyhounds took on league favorite Bellevue Tuesday before a non-district game Friday against neighboring Era.

“It was big to get that one before the break,” McCormick said.

As strong as the Greyhounds have been, they still hope to add last year’s Offensive Player of the Year Colton Crane to the mix. Crane, who averaged 17.6 points per game last season, has been out all season with a broken foot. McCormick said Crane is back running and is currently dealing with some Achilles soreness.

“He maybe pushed it too quick and maybe rushed it,” McCormick said. “He’s worked hard to get back. It may be another week or two.”

Crane would add to what has been a solid offensive lineup. The Greyhounds are averaging 59.5 points per game led by Shelton’s 19.9. DeLuna is contributing 9.3.

The Greyhounds have taken a big step forward with their work on the boards. Against Gordon, Slidell won the battle of the glass 50-33 with three players finishing in double figures – Pruett, DeLuna and Walker Gladden.