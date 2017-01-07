Basketball: Hounds stop Bellevue – Shelton scores 25 in win

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, January 7, 2017

Tags: Basketball, Slidell, Slidell Basketball

The past four years, the Slidell Greyhounds have looked up to Bellevue at the top of the district standings.

The Greyhounds took a step toward unseating the defending 21-A champions Tuesday with a 67-44 win at Bellevue.

“That was a big win to get under our belt,” said Slidell coach Todd McCormick. “We got them last year at the end of the season but getting them early is a good step. Regardless that [Layne] Morris didn’t play, it’s not a fun place to play at.”

Slidell (13-8) moved to 2-0 in 21-A with victories over Midway and Bellevue.

“Those two are big. The next four are important. We need to get those,” McCormick said.

The Greyhounds had another huge rebounding game, winning the battle on the boards 49-34. Freshman Slayton Pruett grabbed 18 rebounds to go along with 11 points. Walker Gladden pulled down 12 boards. Jesse Tijerina had a double-double of 14 points and 10 boards.

Layton Shelton led the Greyhounds in scoring with 25 points. He also dished out seven assists.

Slidell ran out to an early 11-point lead and held a 29-15 halftime lead. Slidell built the lead to 60-27 going to the fourth quarter.

The Greyhounds took on Era in non-district action Friday and will play host to Prairie Valley Tuesday.