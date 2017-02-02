Basketball: Hounds record homecoming victory

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, January 28, 2017

Tags: Basketball, Slidell, Slidell Basketball

Energized by the homecoming crowd, the Slidell Greyhounds raced out of the gates Friday, scoring the game’s first nine points.

Slidell never relinquished the lead in completing the season sweep of Bellevue to ensure the end of the Eagles’ reign atop the district with a 74-54 victory. Bellevue had won four straight district titles entering the season.

The win also kept Slidell in the hunt to replace Bellevue atop the league. The Greyhounds (18-9, 7-1) trail 21-A leader Forestburg by a game with four games remaining. The two close the regular season against each other at Forestburg on Feb. 14.

“We were fired up for this game. To stay in the running for first we needed this one,” said Slidell point guard Layton Shelton, who poured in 29 points with seven rebounds and four steals. “We want a trophy and net.”

Shelton went 18-for-22 from the free-throw line. He hit nine free throws in the closing frame as Slidell broke the game open.

“In the fourth quarter, he closed the deal,” Slidell coach Todd McCormick said about Shelton. “He picked up where he left off Tuesday against Midway.”

Shelton had plenty of help early with Colton Crane and Shelby Johnson knocking down big shots.

After Layne Morris and Michael Hanson helped bring Bellevue within four in the final two minutes of the first half, Johnson drained a big 3-pointer and then followed it up with a jumper to push the Greyhounds’ lead back to nine, 34-25.

Johnson finished with 19 points, hitting three 3-pointers.

“Shelby hit some big shots,” McCormick said. “They were timely shots.

“It’s been like that with different guys stepping up.”

Freshman Slayton Pruett held his own on the boards, grabbing 10 boards against Morris and Hanson inside. Pruett also scored seven.

SLIDELL 74, BELLEVUE 54

Bellevue … 11 … 14 … 19 … 10 … – … 54

Slidell … 21 … 14 … 22 … 17 … – … 74

BELLEVUE – Hunter Fuller 3, Mark Gill 4, Layne Morris 15, Tyler Allen 5, Trey Terry 2, Dalton Debose 7, Michael Hanson 18.

SLIDELL (18-9, 7-1) – Layton Shelton 29, Ben McCasland 2, Jesse Tijerina 3, Slayton Pruett 7, Shelby Johnson 19, Isaiah DeLuna 6, Colton Crane 6, Walker Gladden 2.