By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Tags: Alvord, Alvord Basketball, Basketball

The Era Hornets limited the Alvord Bulldogs to just four points in the second quarter on the way to a 48-39 win Friday.

Alvord trailed 21-16 at halftime and the deficit grew to 38-26 entering the final frame.

Ryan Bartholomew and Carson Herring scored 10 points each for the Bulldogs. Bartholomew pulled down 10 rebounds with four steals. Tristan Palmer finished with six points and eight rebounds.

The Bulldogs faced Perrin Tuesday and play host to Poolville Friday.