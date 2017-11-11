Basketball: Hix inks with UT-Arlington

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, November 11, 2017

Last season while at Granbury, Mason Hix took his game to another level.

The 6-8 forward averaged 16.4 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Pirates to put himself on the radar of Division I schools.

Hix, who is now preparing for his senior season at Northwest, signed with the UT-Arlington (UTA) Wednesday in the early signing period.

“It means everything. It’s been a long process,” Hix said about signing to play on the Division I level. “I had to get things in order and some struggles to overcome.”

Hix joins the defending Sun Belt champions and NIT qualifiers, who went 27-6 last year.

“It’s great coaching and I like the vision they have for me,” Hix said about signing with the Mavericks. “I want to make a NCAA tournament and the pros.”

Hix played as a freshman and sophomore at Decatur. He averaged 14 points and eight boards as a sophomore for the Eagles.

Last year at Granbury, Hix handed out 2.1 assists and made 1.5 steals to go along with 1.9 blocks per game. He shot 28 percent on 3-pointers, hitting 27 of his 95 attempts.

Hix said he’s been working on his ball handling to play on the perimeter or at small forward on the next level.

Hix and Northwest open this year ranked No. 1 in 5A.

“It’s a great team. We have to keep grinding,” he said.

Northwest coach Mike Hatch said Hix has earned this opportunity at UTA.

“It’s a cool honor. He’s worked hard to get here,” Hatch said. “Scholarships don’t grow on trees. You have to put in the work.”