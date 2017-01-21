Basketball: High-flying Eagles drop Bulls

By David Talley | Published Saturday, January 21, 2017

Tags: Basketball, Bridgeport, Bridgeport Basketball, Decatur, Decatur Basketball

Decatur throttled Bridgeport 90-45 Tuesday night, ending the Bulls’ four-game streak against their rivals in dominating fashion.

The Eagles exploded for 28 points in the first quarter and led the Bulls 48-18 by halftime behind 16 points from Parker Hicks. Hicks would stay on pace in the second half to finish the game with 31.

“Parker Hicks played a regular Parker Hicks-type game,” Decatur coach Drew Coffman said. “There were quite a few guys that played well.”

Multiple Decatur players finished in double digits. Wilson Hicks would drop 21 points. Bryce Elder had 16 points. Drew Redwine had 14.

“I thought we played fast tonight,” Coffman said. “We kind of practice fast. It was good to see us carry that over.”

Though he only managed four points, Coffman said Dane Fitzgerald also took on a crucial role in the game, opening things up for the Eagles by driving aggressively down the court and passing the ball off to create plays.

“That’s what his strength is,” Coffman said, “getting other people involved. I think he did a heck of a job running the show for us tonight and setting up other people. He had a lot to do adding to the pace we wanted to play at.”

Decatur’s dominance only increased throughout the game, with the Eagles outscoring the Bulls 19-15 in the third quarter and 23-12 in the fourth. The team advances to 2-0 in district and faced Gainesville at home Friday.

Bridgeport Coach Alan Green said his team was just outplayed by Decatur.

“There’s not a lot to say,” Green said. “It’s a tough matchup when they make their shots like that. There are some things we have to get better on.”

Justin Myers provided one of the lone bright spots for the Bulls Tuesday, leading the team with 19 points over the course of the game.

“He played well, and I felt like he was one of them that got out there and really competed against them,” Green said.

The team hoped to rebound against Krum Friday.