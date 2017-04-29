Basketball: Hicks officially joins Texas Tech

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, April 29, 2017

Decatur’s Parker Hicks is officially on his way to Texas Tech.

The 6-7 forward, who averaged 31.3 points this season in leading the Eagles to the 4A Region II quarterfinal, inked with Texas Tech as a “preferred walk-on” Wednesday.

A preferred walk-on is a recruited player not offered a scholarship but a spot on the team.

“It’s just a dream come true. Since I was a little kid, I wanted to play at the next level,” Hicks said. “I’m excited to see where it goes.”

Hicks picked the walk-on opportunity over offers at Tarleton and other schools. Many of the opportunities came after he averaged a double-double during the season and shot 58 percent from the field.

“It’s all come around fast after the season,” Hicks said. “I had no idea if I was going Division I or Division II. When I got the call from Tech, I jumped at it.”

While playing inside for Decatur, his shooting ability on the perimeter helped land the chance with the Red Raiders. Hicks shot 40 percent on 3-pointers this season.

“He has a great skill set that translates to the collegiate level,” said Texas Tech coach Chris Beard. “He shoots the ball well.

“We are looking forward to his joining our program.”

Beard also said his experience of playing for Drew Coffman, who spent part of his college career at Tech, helped in the decision to add Hicks.

“His high school coach Drew Coffman is one of the best in the state,” he said.

At Tech, Hicks is expected to compete for minutes at small forward to take advantage of his perimeter shooting.

Coffman expects Hicks to have an opportunity to get on the floor though there will be an adjustment on the defensive end.

“There’s a lot of things he brings to the table that can help them, especially the way he shoots the ball,” Coffman said. “You don’t average 31 points per game, if you can’t shoot the ball. That’s something that he can carry over to the next level. At 6-7 that’s an added dimension.”

During a visit, Hicks had an opportunity to play with members of the team in an open gym session. The big thing that stood out to him was the speed of the game.

“It’s incredible how much faster it is,” Hicks said. “I’ll go up there this summer and hit the weight room real hard to get bigger and faster.”