Basketball: Hicks, Eagles make lasting impression – Senior scores 35 in final home game

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Tags: Basketball, Decatur, Decatur Basketball

In his final game in the Decatur High School gym, senior Parker Hicks wanted to leave a lasting impression.

He accomplished that by scoring 35 points and grabbing 20 boards in the Eagles’ dominating 88-41 victory over the Krum Bobcats Friday.

“It means a lot with it being the last game here,” Hicks said. “Us four seniors to go out with a big bang knowing we don’t get to play here again. When we look back on it in 30 years we wanted to have a good memory of it.”

It was a fitting close for Hicks, the 2016 district and Wise County MVP who is averaging better than 30 points per game this year.

But after three varsity seasons in the building, he admitted it was an emotional farewell.

“It felt like yesterday we were winning the championship in seventh grade,” he said. “But it comes. You have to move on from it. You know the day is coming sooner or later.”

He was joined in a pregame ceremony by fellow seniors Bryce Elder, Drew Redwine and Nick Young. The quartet combined for 45 points.

“These guys mean a whole lot to me,” said Decatur coach Drew Coffman. “They are great kids. Coaching is a tough business sometimes, but it’s very rewarding at times. It’s a lot of fun to coach guys you really like and you really respect. These four guys I respect like no other. They’ve been great to work with. I want the best for them to finish off this year and want the best for them in the future.

“I was glad for these guys because I respect so much of what they’ve done the last four years to end their last home game on a positive note.”

In his final home game, Parker Hicks was nearly upstaged by his sophomore brother Wilson, who finished with 30 points and hit eight 3-pointers.

“He played amazing tonight,” Parker said about his brother. “He shot the ball well, drove the ball and finished well. He did everything to help this team.”

As a team, the Eagles shot 50 percent (34-67). Decatur hit 10 3-pointers.

“We’ve shot the ball well during district play except in the one loss,” Coffman said. “I think we are hitting our stride right now. Some guys are playing well and some guys are stepping up and hitting shots for us. When you’ve got a guy averaging 30, it’s always good to surround him with shooters. It’s definitely a tough cover for people.”

After the pregame ceremony, the Eagles wasted no time putting the game away. Decatur knocked down three 3-pointers in the first four trips down the floor. The Eagles opened the game on a 14-2 run and led 27-12 after the first quarter.

Holding Krum to just two points in the second quarter, Decatur built the lead to 39, 53-14. Decatur went 21-for-35 from the field in the first half.

“We came out hot and shot the ball well in the first half,” Parker Hicks said.

After celebrating senior night, the Eagles can turn their attention to claiming a share of the 9-4A crown Tuesday at Sanger.

Argyle and Decatur remain tied atop the league at 8-1. If both win they will be co-champs and potentially could play for the league’s top playoff seed.

DECATUR 88, KRUM 41

Krum … 12 … 2 … 16 … 11 … – … 41

Decatur … 27 … 26 … 18 … 17 … – … 88

KRUM – Tony Lugo 3, Regi May 12, Zack Kirk 3, Justus Martinez 4, Ryan Hickman 6, Bryson Laird 6, Caleb Schertz 3, Houston Porter 4.

DECATUR – Nick Young 2, Parker Hicks 35, Dane Fitzgerald 9, Wilson Hicks 30, Bryce Elder 8, John Johnson 4.