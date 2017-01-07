Basketball: Henrietta trips Boyd

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, January 7, 2017

Tags: Basketball, Boyd, Boyd Basketball

Henrietta used a big third quarter to take the lead and continued to pull away in a 52-42 win over the Boyd Lady Yellowjackets Tuesday.

Boyd led 21-17 at halftime. Henrietta outscored Boyd 20-11 in the third quarter, grabbing a 37-32 lead.

“We were winning by five at the half and then came out sloppy in the third and dug a hole we couldn’t get out of,” said Boyd coach Erica Warner. “We got in foul trouble, and that hurt our effort on the defensive end.”

Lindsey Thorpe led Boyd with 15 points. Paytin Bullard finished with 10.

Boyd (8-13) played City View Friday and will head Jacksboro Tuesday.