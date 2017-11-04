Basketball: Griffin starts tenure

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, November 4, 2017

Tags: Basketball, Decatur, Decatur Basketball

A new era for Decatur girls basketball begins Monday night.

Lindsay Griffin will lead the Lady Eagles onto the court for the first time after taking over the program following the retirement of Billy Garner. Griffin served as Garner’s assistant the past three seasons.

Decatur opens the season at Eaton with a 7:30 p.m. tipoff.

“The girls are ready to have a game. It’s a been a long two-and-a-half weeks of practice,” Griffin said. “We’re ready to play someone else.”

This will be the start of Griffin’s second stint as a head coach. She coached Graham for two years before returning to Decatur.

“It’s different with this being my second head coaching job. It’s also different because I’ve been here and I’m not coming in new,” she said.

She added that’s it’s been an adjustment as she’s made changes from the previous system under Garner.

The Lady Eagles are expecting to press more on defense and try to push the ball.

“It’s been a struggle because we haven’t pressed a lot on the on the varsity level,” Griffin said. “It’s going to take some time to get comfortable.”

The Lady Eagles return just two starters from last year – post Maddie Kyle and point guard Kylee Fitzgerald. Logan Cullop and Aspen Clawson are back after coming off the bench last season.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Monday, Nov. 6

Decatur at Eaton, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 7

Boyd at Mineral Wells, 4 p.m.

Bridgeport at Jacksboro, 6:30 p.m.