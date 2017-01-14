Basketball: Greyhounds score easy win

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, January 14, 2017

After their open date in District 21-A, the Slidell Greyhounds didn’t miss a beat in returning to the floor Tuesday.

Slidell (14-8) controlled the boards and rolled to an 80-49 victory over Prairie Valley.

The district-leading Greyhounds improved to 3-0 in the league. Slidell took on Gold-Burg Friday and will travel to Saint Jo Tuesday.

Slidell outrebounded Prairie Valley 47-33. Isaiah DeLuna grabbed 10 boards to go along with four points. Jesse Tijerina had nine rebounds with eight points.

Layton Shelton led all scorers with 26 points, going 10-for-16 from the field. Shelton also dished out six assists and grabbed seven boards.

Slidell put the game away with a 17-5 run in the second quarter, taking a 40-20 lead.

Walker Gladden joined Shelton in double figures with 12 points. Slayton Pruett scored 10.