SPORTS HEADLINES

Basketball: Greyhounds score easy win

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, January 14, 2017
Tags: , ,

After their open date in District 21-A, the Slidell Greyhounds didn’t miss a beat in returning to the floor Tuesday.

JUMPING GREYHOUND – Shelby Johnson puts two points up against Prairie Valley. Messenger Photo by Mack Thweatt

Slidell (14-8) controlled the boards and rolled to an 80-49 victory over Prairie Valley.

The district-leading Greyhounds improved to 3-0 in the league. Slidell took on Gold-Burg Friday and will travel to Saint Jo Tuesday.

Slidell outrebounded Prairie Valley 47-33. Isaiah DeLuna grabbed 10 boards to go along with four points. Jesse Tijerina had nine rebounds with eight points.

Layton Shelton led all scorers with 26 points, going 10-for-16 from the field. Shelton also dished out six assists and grabbed seven boards.

Slidell put the game away with a 17-5 run in the second quarter, taking a 40-20 lead.

Walker Gladden joined Shelton in double figures with 12 points. Slayton Pruett scored 10.


Leave a Reply. Note: As of March 24, 2011, all posted comments will include the users full name.

WCMessenger.com News and Blog Comment Guidelines

You must be logged in to post a comment.


Login

Register| Forgot Password?