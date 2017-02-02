Basketball: Friendly rivals – Decatur, Bridgeport freshmen lead squads

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, January 28, 2017

Emily Vidal and Kylee Fitzgerald spend Saturday mornings working together to keep the books and run the clock at youth basketball games.

But Friday night the two freshmen point guards will be on opposite sides, trying to guide their teams to an important victory in the District 9-4A race.

The former select teammates have grown accustomed to being rivals over the past few years in middle school and have carried it into high school, with both becoming starting floor generals as freshmen.

“We played together before and against each other. I always love competing with her,” said Bridgeport’s Vidal. “We push each other just like when we were in eighth grade. We always like talking to each other.”

Decatur’s Fitzgerald added: “We grew up together. We were on the same select team until two years ago. We’ve also been rivals for a while.”

While rivals, the two share the bond of having to grow up fast on the court for teams battling for playoff spots.

Fitzgerald’s Lady Eagles are 15-12 and entered Tuesday night in second place in 9-4A at 5-2.

Fitzgerald is averaging 4.2 points and four assists per game for the Lady Eagles.

“She’s done a solid job,” said Decatur coach Billy Garner. “There’s been some growing pains, but she’s done a solid job.

“The game is a whole lot faster. We’ve been trying to get her in that mindset.”

That has been the toughest transition, Fitzgerald admits.

“Eighth grade was so much slower,” she said.

Now 27 games into the season, she is settling in. She scored nine points and handed out five assists Friday in a win over Sanger.

“I’m seeing the floor more. I’ve got my eyes up more,” Fitzgerald said. “I’m getting more open shots and making better passes.”

She said there’s also some pressure playing point guard, the same position her older brother occupies for the seventh-ranked Decatur boys team.

Vidal hit the ground running for the Sissies. In her first six games, she averaged 14.5 points and scored in double figures in all but one. She had 18 against Windthorst and all-state guard Tatum Veitenheimer.

For the season, Vidal is averaging eight points with 4.3 assists and four steals per game. She is also only averaging two turnovers per game for the 21-7 Sissies, who are 4-3 in 9-4A.

“I’ve enjoyed watching her progress on the floor,” said Bridgeport coach Dallas Taylor, who was a standout point guard in high school. “Her ability to go from eighth grade to varsity ball and not be overwhelmed is impressive. She’s taken the challenge with open arms and an open mind. She’s focused on, ‘How can I get better each day.'”

While not evident on the court, Vidal said their were some early-season nerves. But she credits her teammates with helping her overcome those.

“All my teammates encouraging me and having my back. It helped me feel comfortable on the court,” Vidal said.

“I just try to keep everything positive and under control.”

Fitzgerald’s team won the first matchup Jan. 17, 38-35.

Usually the game from the previous night will be discussed on Saturday morning. Both are hoping they are happily discussing this week’s results. They also expect to be squaring off many more times on the court in the future.