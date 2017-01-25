Basketball: Era trips up Alvord

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Tags: Alvord, Alvord Basketball, Basketball

The Era Lady Hornets took over the top spot in District 11-2A Friday, holding off the Alvord Lady Bulldogs for a 52-46 win.

The two teams entered the game tied atop the league. Era moved to 5-0 at the midpoint and Alvord dropped to 4-1.

Muenster is in third at 3-2.

Alvord began the second half of district Tuesday at home against Perrin and will play Poolville Friday.

Karlee Tucker scored 19 and Raegan Dietz 11 for Era, who led 22-17 at halftime. Tucker’s seven in the third helped Era to a 36-30 advantage going into the fourth quarter.

Era hit 10 of its 12 free throws in the fourth quarter to hold on for the win.

Cierra Rangel poured in 22 for Alvord. Brittany Gayler added nine.