Basketball: Eagles singe nets in victory

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, January 28, 2017

Tags: Basketball, Decatur, Decatur Basketball

The Decatur Eagles shot a scorching 58 percent from the field, including 67 percent from beyond the 3-point arc, Friday in crushing the Sanger Indians.

The seventh-ranked Eagles hit 10 of their 15 3-point attempts in the 74-33 win.

“We shot the ball well. As I always say, shooting is contagious,” said Decatur coach Drew Coffman. “We were making the extra pass and taking good shot selection.”

Parker Hicks recorded a double-double of 21 points and 10 rebounds.

Bryce Elder scored 20, knocking down six 3-pointers to go along with six assists and four rebounds. Wilson Hicks had 13 points. Dane Fitzgerald handed out eight assists.

Decatur (21-6) moved to 5-0 in District 9-4A, heading into a big week. The Eagles played at No. 9 Argyle Tuesday and will go to rival Bridgeport Friday.

“It’s two big games and two rivalry games for us,” Coffman said. “If we take care of business, we could have an inside track to a district title.”

Both challenges will be on the road in crowded and loud gyms.

“We went to Bowie and Burkburnett and played those tough games in similar environments,” Coffman said. “This group embraces those challenges. It’s brought out the best in them.”